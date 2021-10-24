Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus with higher range? > teslamag.de

Two things are currently unusual on the German Tesla website in the area for existing vehicles. First, many Model 3s are delivered there fast – 13 of them were on Saturday afternoons, although Tesla is usually sold out in Europe at the end of the quarter. Second, they were all very small varieties, but they were shown with two different names. Accurate observers have found that this means that the first Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus will go to Europe with a larger battery.

Limit for Model 3 “Rated”

Five electric cars in Tesla’s German cargo on Saturday (quote, see photo above) sub-line “Model 3 Standard Plus Rear-Wheel Drive”, the remaining eight “Standard Plus Rear Wheel Drive”. It is obviously not an oversight because prices do not vary when adjusting for equipment, but configuration. Source code of pages for Model 3, as the word came quickly in a German and a French Tesla forum With a long name Find the new code BTF1, which speaks to a different battery. As before, others have BTF0.

German council member Tesla Drivers and Friends (TFF) was also adamant that the BFT1 was a code for an LFP battery with a capacity of 60 kilowatt hours instead of the previous 55 kilowatt hours. As before, it must come from CATL and, according to the member, was submitted to the EU in Model 3 and Model Y for category approval this summer. There was also limit information according to the WLTP: 491 km 3 for the model, 43 km or 9.5 percent more than before.

Unlike the new battery code, this high range was not initially found anywhere on the Tesla. But there was also a sign of change: in the detailed pages of the Model 3 in German cargo, the WLTP specification of 448 kilometers is still there, but only recently “rated” after that. Although this applies to both versions of the Model 3 Standard Plus, it still suggests that at least something is in operation here.

The Tesla ship arrives in mid-November

And then TFF member source code research All BTF1 Tesla available in inventory must arrive in Jeep by November 17th. Some of the Model 3s with the old battery code BTF0 are on the same ship. With the arrival and delivery of the Chief with the new, it will show whether the happy speculations are reasonable, because the capacity is in the vehicle register. But as long as the new limit is officially on Tesla (if it happens), you don’t have to rely on code trust.