[programme du soir] Great test for Bengalis

Oct 24, 2021 0 Comments
Each game night, in addition to the Discord and social networks, the Touch Down Act provides you with an article to talk about at night.

Bangladesh are a good team now. But that doesn’t mean they are favorites. Not against the Ravens this Sunday, they are currently one of the best owners in the league. An opposition party that will be the big poster of 19 hours.

At the same venue, the Titans and leaders will host another AFC summit.

At 10pm, it will be time for a reunion, but not for balanced matches. Because if Matthew Stafford and Jared Kof look at their former team again, the Rams against the Lions are widely preferred. The same goes for JJ Watt, whose cardinals should have no feelings against Houston.

At night, the 49ers get the Golds.

Tight results and stories

Starting at 6 p.m. On our YouTube page , With footnote. This week, Alain Matty talks about tight results, level evolution for the biggest players.

Remember that there is a pre-game section to introduce yourself to all the matches.

On Twitter, do not hesitate to mention TDActu Comment on matches!

The evening show is also an opportunity to see the latest controversies Our partner is Unipet.

