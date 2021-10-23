Home Technology “Vegas Loop” .. Elon Musk builds 47km tunnel for Tesla cars (video)

Oct 23, 2021 0 Comments

Reuters

American businessman and billionaire Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, an American businessman and billionaire, has a license to build a 46.6 km tunnel under Las Vegas.

According toBritish newspaper “Daily Mail” It will allow 57,000 passengers to ride Tesla cars every hour to casinos and the city’s airport and riders’ football field.

Elon Musk promises to open first high-speed tunnel in 2020 (video)

According to the British newspaper, SpaceX’s Boring will run a smaller version of the Vegas Loop system below the Las Vegas Convention Center that opened earlier this year.

Instead of cars pressing people from one place to another at high speeds, the idea is to have regular Tesla vehicles with people passing through the subway at 35 mph.

However, a major city-wide tunnel expansion proposed by Boring in December 2020 has now been approved by Las Vegas authorities.

The tunnel will feature 51 stations on a 29-mile network, each of which must obtain a separate permit before it can be built.

Boring leader Steve Davis said the system will be built in phases, with five to 10 stations opening within the first six months of construction, adding that 15-20 stations will be added each year until completion.

Elon Muskin expects the five-mile journey from the airport to the convention center to take about 5 minutes and $ 10, while the 3.6-mile journey from the center to Riders Stadium will cost about 4 minutes and $ 6.

And unlike the “Daily Mail” subway, the “Vegas Loop” is a “point-to-point” system, and passengers do not have to stop at every station because they can be picked up. Directly without going to where they need to stop ..

Source: British newspaper “Daily Mail”

