The release of “Android” and “iPhone” phones that will stop supporting “WhatsApp” on November 1st!

Al-Marsad Newspaper: WhatsApp will soon stop working on more than 50 phone models, blocking access to news services and sharing photos and videos on the platform.

Smartphones will stop supporting WhatsApp if their operating systems are too old. For Android phone users, WhatsApp will stop working on Android 4.0.4 or earlier models.

IPhones will stop running the app if they have iOS 9 or earlier versions of the software, and without the update, these particular Android models will stop supporting the app after November 1st:

Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy SII

Galaxy S3 Mini

Galaxy Xcover 2

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Ace 2

Clear 2

Optimus F7

Optimus F5

Optimus L3 II Dual

Optimus F5

Optimus L5

Best L5 II

Optimus L5 Dual

Best L3 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Dual

Best L7 II

Optimus F6, Activate

Optimus L4 II Dual

Optimus F3

Excellent L4 II

Best L2 II

Optimus Nitro HD

Optimus 4X HD

Optimus F3Q

ZTE V956

Grand X Quad V987

Grand Memo

Xperia Miro

Xperia Neo L.

Xperia Arc S.

Alcatel

Climb G740

Climb Made

Climbing D Quad XL

Ascend T1 Quad XL

Climb P1 S

Climb D2

Arcos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Caterpillar cat B15

For Vico Singh

Vico Darknight

Lenovo A820

UMi X2

Run F1

THL W8

Individuals using three specific iPhone models need to make sure their phones are up to date or at risk of losing access to WhatsApp. They include:

• iPhone SE

IPhone 6S

IPhone 6S Plus

How to update your Android phone to the latest operating system

People who have an Android phone and want to use WhatsApp after November 1 can update it by following several steps.

First, they need to connect their devices to a reliable WiFi signal.

Next, open the Settings tab and select About Phone, you should have the option to check for updates when the new operating system is available.

All they have to do is click on the “Install Now” or “Install overnight” option.

How to update “iPhone” to the latest operating system

Updating the iPhone is easy, but people need to keep their phones plugged in.

Users need to open the Settings tab and then click General and Software Update.

They can have more than one option, from which they can choose or install together.

IPhones come with the option of allowing automatic updates. You can find this option by re-opening the Software Update tab in Settings.

They can enable automatic updates by clicking on the option there and selecting “Download iOS Updates” and “Install iOS Updates”.

Clicking on it will allow automatic updates, but some changes may require manual installation.