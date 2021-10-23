Home Technology The release of “Android” and “iPhone” phones that will stop supporting “WhatsApp” on November 1st!

Oct 23, 2021 0 Comments
The release of "Android" and "iPhone" phones that will stop supporting "WhatsApp" on November 1st!

Al-Marsad Newspaper: WhatsApp will soon stop working on more than 50 phone models, blocking access to news services and sharing photos and videos on the platform.

WhatsApp will stop working on 53 phone models in the next few weeks. The site – used by nearly two billion people worldwide – updates its operating systems every year.

Smartphones will stop supporting WhatsApp if their operating systems are too old. For Android phone users, WhatsApp will stop working on Android 4.0.4 or earlier models.

IPhones will stop running the app if they have iOS 9 or earlier versions of the software, and without the update, these particular Android models will stop supporting the app after November 1st:

Galaxy Trend Lite
Galaxy Trend II
Galaxy SII
Galaxy S3 Mini
Galaxy Xcover 2
Galaxy Core
Galaxy Ace 2
Clear 2
Optimus F7
Optimus F5
Optimus L3 II Dual
Optimus F5
Optimus L5
Best L5 II
Optimus L5 Dual
Best L3 II
Optimus L7
Optimus L7 II Dual
Best L7 II
Optimus F6, Activate
Optimus L4 II Dual
Optimus F3
Excellent L4 II
Best L2 II
Optimus Nitro HD
Optimus 4X HD
Optimus F3Q
ZTE V956
Grand X Quad V987
Grand Memo
Xperia Miro
Xperia Neo L.
Xperia Arc S.
Alcatel
Climb G740
Climb Made
Climbing D Quad XL
Ascend T1 Quad XL
Climb P1 S
Climb D2
Arcos 53 Platinum
HTC Desire 500
Caterpillar cat B15
For Vico Singh
Vico Darknight
Lenovo A820
UMi X2
Run F1
THL W8

Individuals using three specific iPhone models need to make sure their phones are up to date or at risk of losing access to WhatsApp. They include:

• iPhone SE

IPhone 6S

IPhone 6S Plus

How to update your Android phone to the latest operating system

People who have an Android phone and want to use WhatsApp after November 1 can update it by following several steps.

First, they need to connect their devices to a reliable WiFi signal.

Next, open the Settings tab and select About Phone, you should have the option to check for updates when the new operating system is available.

All they have to do is click on the “Install Now” or “Install overnight” option.

How to update “iPhone” to the latest operating system

Updating the iPhone is easy, but people need to keep their phones plugged in.

Users need to open the Settings tab and then click General and Software Update.

They can have more than one option, from which they can choose or install together.

IPhones come with the option of allowing automatic updates. You can find this option by re-opening the Software Update tab in Settings.

They can enable automatic updates by clicking on the option there and selecting “Download iOS Updates” and “Install iOS Updates”.

Clicking on it will allow automatic updates, but some changes may require manual installation.

