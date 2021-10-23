Dental tests challenge a theory about the origin of the first Americans

Scientists have made an astonishing discovery about the first citizens of the United States by analyzing teeth. Descriptions.

The origins of the first Americans have always been the subject of debate in the scientific community. Some experts argue that the ancestors of the first citizens of the continent were Japanese. This theory refers to the Zaman people who occupied the American mainland 15,000 years ago.

A recent analysis published in the scientific journal PaleoAmerica calls into question this hypothesis. The new research was commissioned by anthropologist G.S. Richard Scott carried on.

The latter and his team of scientists studied 10,000 years old teeth. The mineralized bodies belong to Native Americans, Jemon individuals and ancient peoples from East, Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

In fact, teeth and their roots have revealed some interesting information. In fact, hundreds of teeth present important differences between the early Americans and the Jemon people: ” Jemon is very different from a dental point of view The Native Americans », G. Richard Scott pointed out in a press release.

The teeth of Native American individuals are found below, the teeth of the Zemon people above. Photo credit: G. Richard Scott

This research is supported by a series of genetic analyzes: ” We use biological evidence to say that it is not very possible The The first Americans Come from Japan 2, explained the anthropologist in a special journal.

Who were the first citizens of the American continent?

Our colleagues at Geo magazine say that professionals have discovered the connection between the teeth of Native Americans and the ancient Siberian people.

This discovery is close to the theory of the Beringian standstill, which was crossed by individuals from eastern Siberia before reaching the United States on the Beringian land bridge between Siberia and North America.

⁇ It may not be until conditions improve that the ancestors of Native Americans are allowed to travel to the west coast of North America during the late Pleistocene in Beringia.. During this period of isolation, they distinguished themselves from the ancestral peoples of East Asia. .