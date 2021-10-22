Wembley concerts will be translated into sign language

Wembley Stadium in London has decided to prepare itself with an organization of sign language translators for all its concerts from next summer.

This is surprising with the long-awaited concerts: Wembley Stadium will provide access in sign language to both deaf and hard of hearing.

An organization launched during Ed Sheeran’s concert

The device was already there, but stadium management made it clear that it was only available by booking and that it was not widespread. In an effort to be more inclusive, the system will be expanded and generalized to all concerts from June 2022. The festival will start next summer + – = ÷ x Journey of British singer Ed Sheeran.

We are pleased to announce that we guarantee the PSL interpretation for every event that works at Wembley @PerformInterp – Eliminate the need for guests who need this service to make a reservation or attend on a specific night. – Wembley Stadium (@ Wembley Stadium) September 16, 2021

Promote the democratization of cultural events

Paul Smith, head of operations at the event, was pleased with the progress: “We are pleased to make this sign language experience available to our clients at every concert in the future. We are proud to be not only an arena open to all, but also a leader in the field based on good training … We look forward to welcoming the visually impaired who listen to the next concerts at Wembley.” This is a contribution to the stadium. “

The initiative was appreciated by the deaf and hard of hearing community. Mary Pascal, Founder of Performance Interpreting Ltd., praised the forum’s initiative and added: “We’re pleased with Wembley Stadium’s decision to provide sign language access to every event for the deaf. It will allow thousands of deaf people to attend concerts on any given date. It’s a great step in the right direction. We hope other venues will respect their deaf customers and give them access in the same way.