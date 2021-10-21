In the NBA, Nicola Jogic bosses Denver’s victory over Phoenix

After all, he did it in a jockey style, warming up when the situation required it. Play again at 7’30 from the end of the fourth quarter, when the Phoenix went 5-0 and came back to -7 (89-96) when the Serbian hit three baskets in 73 seconds to put Denver ahead. At +11 (91-102). Especially weighed down by the strain of Devin Booker (12 points to 3/15), the sun didn’t come close and they started their season with a home defeat (98-110).