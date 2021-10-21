In the NBA, Nicola Jogic bosses Denver’s victory over Phoenix

He started again as if nothing had happened, less than four months after his last official match. On Wednesday in the Phoenix, the Knuckets found the Suns “wiped out” (4-0) during the last play-off match, in the shock of the first “big” night of the regular season (11 games), with Nicola Jogic scoring 27 points more or less from the previous season. His average (26.4), after which he was elected MVP.
After all, he did it in a jockey style, warming up when the situation required it. Play again at 7’30 from the end of the fourth quarter, when the Phoenix went 5-0 and came back to -7 (89-96) when the Serbian hit three baskets in 73 seconds to put Denver ahead. At +11 (91-102). Especially weighed down by the strain of Devin Booker (12 points to 3/15), the sun didn’t come close and they started their season with a home defeat (98-110).
“In his career he has matured, learned to deal with adversity and referees. Now everything is fine, it’s very good.”, Says Michael Malone. The Denver boss praised “A good way to start the season” His own leader, Jamal Murray (knee), but the devil is talented (17/39 on 3 points).
On the Suns side, coach Mandy Williams pointed out a formidable weakness: “We missed several shots and allowed counter-attack. Our defense was below its standard.”