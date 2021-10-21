4G speeds up: Geo leads in downloads, Vodafone Idea in uploads | Telecommunications | Vodafone Idea Limited Reliance Jio | Airtel | Technology News | Technology News | Malayalam Technology News

There are allegations that the network of telecom service providers has collapsed as most people have shifted their studies and jobs online without going out due to fears of the Covid 19 epidemic. But the Troy report shows that the speed of most networks has increased drastically in recent months. According to Troy, Geo is the fastest 4G downloader and number one in Vodafone Idea uploads.

According to Triadata, the average 4G download speed of Reliance Jio is 20.9 megabytes per second (Mbps). Vodafone Idea also topped the list with a upload speed of 7.2 Mbps. Geo’s 4G network speeds increased by 15 per cent in September, while rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea increased by 85 per cent and 60 per cent respectively to 11.9 Mbps and 14.4 Mbps.

Downloading allows customers to quickly access content from the Internet. At the same time, uploading allows them to quickly send pictures or videos to their contacts or share with them.

According to a TRAI report, 4G uploads by three telecommunications private operators in September are progressing rapidly. Vodafone Idea maintained an average upload speed of 7.2 Mbps in September. It is followed by Reliance Jio with 6.2 Mbps upload speed and Bharti Airtel with 4.5 Mbps.

BSNL, a public sector telecom service provider, offers 4G services only in selected areas. However, the BSNL 4G network was not immediately included in the TRAI report. The average speed is calculated directly on the basis of data collected across India with the help of Train MySpeed ​​application.

English summary: Geo tops 4G chart with 20.9 Mbps download speeds in September: TRAI