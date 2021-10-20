Home Top News London “closely monitors” the Delta subtype

Oct 20, 2021
“We are closely monitoring this new form and will not hesitate to take action if necessary,” a Downing Street spokesman said.

British Government, Covid 19 faces increase in pollution, A new accessory that is being rolled out in the UK said on Tuesday it was “being looked after very carefully”.

This “AY4.2” variant is a sub-variant of the highly contagious delta, which first appeared in India and re-infected in late spring and early summer.

That is not the reason for the increase in cases

Despite Delta’s very strong epidemic of rejecting new strains, the emergence of this new variant still raises fears of strong transmission. The United Kingdom, which separates nearly 139,000 deaths from Covit-19, faces an increasing number of positive cases, now exceeding 40,000 every day, far more than the rest of Europe.

Some scientists have suggested that children’s weakened vaccine for the current devastation, the weakening of the very early vaccinated immunity or the removal of most restrictions in the UK in July.

But for Franசois Baloux, director of the Genetic Institute at UCL, the new variant “does not appear to be the result of a recent increase in the number of cases”. With its low frequency so far, he explains, “a 10% higher exchange would have only resulted in a lower number of additional cases.”

The origin of AY4.2 is “not a situation comparable to the origin of the alpha and delta strains, they are more widespread than all the strains in circulation,” the researcher said. The new variant AY4.2 is almost non-existent outside the UK, except for three cases in the US and a few cases in Denmark.

