The NBA 2K22 arcade version comes with Apple Arcade

The most anticipated game NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition Now available to all Apple Arcade subscribers.

The new episode of the NBA 2K series from the NBA 2K22 arcade version 2K games is now available on Apple Arcade. Players can take the field with some of the biggest stars in the NBA, such as Luca Tonsic, Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Jason Tatum, Zion Williamson, Rui Hachimura, Carl-Anthony Downs and many more.

Players can choose between their favorite NBA teams and play against opponents in “quick matches” with upgraded NBA lists until 2022, compete against friends in line in “multiplayer” mode or try your hand at real street basketball 3 against “black top” mode 3. Interested player coaches can become GMs and head coaches of their favorite NBA ownership and form their dream team in “association” mode. You can play it alone or against friends via iCloud on iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV.

In this way, players can manage their NBA list and trade, sign free agents, search for emerging talents and control their team’s finances. By customizing your physical appearance, character, and jersey number, you can start a business in the NBA in “My Business” mode. In “My Field” mode, you can create your own basketball court, where you can train to improve your skills, train and improve your stats to achieve NBA All-Star status.

Players will also discover new controls for the new gaming experience, with the help of the new streamlined digital controller and AI in attack and defense. The game is still compatible with Xbox and PS DualShock controllers.

NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition There is Available To all Apple Arcade subscribers today.