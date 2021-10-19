Indian entertainment company Disney has announced the postponement of the release of the fifth episode of Indiana Jones with Horizon Ford for one year.

American entertainment company Disney has announced that it will postpone the release of movies from Marvel Studios for several months and has postponed the release of the fifth episode of Indiana Jones with Harrison Ford for a year. Since the outbreak of the Covid 19 epidemic in the spring of 2020, the company has repeatedly changed the release schedule of its films to big budgets. The schedule, which was explored by fans around the world, was further updated by Disney on Monday, which delayed filming despite reopening theaters in the US, Europe or Asia this year.

After all, the fifth installment release of the famous Indiana Jones series – the first episode directed by Steven Spielberg and directed by Harrison Ford and produced by George Lucas in 1981 – has been postponed for a year from July 29. 2022 to June 30, 2023. With the exception of this year’s 79 – year – old American star Harrison Ford, the new episode, which will be kept secret, will be directed by James Mongolt, especially Danish actors Mats Mickelson, German Thomas Gretchman, American-Canoe’s Ronnie Wilson and Spanish Antonio Banderas.

Similarly, the upcoming episode of the Marvel Studios Doctor Strange (Multiverses of Madness) series has been postponed from March to May 2022, and the upcoming Thor (Love and Thunder) from May to July next year.

Three months postponement for the new Black Panther (Waganda Forever) from July to November 2022.

Finally, the Captain Marvel (The Marvels) sequel will not be released until February 2023 instead of November 2022.

The other two Marvel films, scheduled for July and October 2023, were dropped altogether. Disney offered no explanation.