Home Entertainment British actor Michael Caine ends his life at the age of 88

British actor Michael Caine ends his life at the age of 88

Oct 18, 2021 0 Comments
British actor Michael Caine ends his life at the age of 88

British actor Michael Cain has decided to end his career after more than 60 years and two Oscars. He announced on Saturday at the BBC on Saturday the film “Best Sellers”, which was released in American and Canadian theaters last month. The 88-year-old artist mainly points out health reasons.

“I have some problems with my spine, which pulls me into my legs, which prevents me from running well,” he said. However, the actor did not leave the public scene entirely. “I’ve written many successful books. I no longer see myself as an actor, but as a writer,” he said, adding that this change is pleasant because as an actor, you have to get up at dawn and join the studio so the writer can start his day without leaving his bed.

At Christopher Nolan’s will, Michael Caine would make the exception of playing a minor role for three or four minutes at his leisure. For the British-American director, he starred in “Dunkirk” in 2017 and Denet in 2020. Among the “best sellers”, the octogenarian actor plays a rude writer who goes on tour against the heart. (Belka / Belka)

See also  50 cents to produce "American Hip-Hop Idol"

You May Also Like

"First cow", west of cakes

“First cow”, west of cakes

"Halloween Kills" tops the North American box office

“Halloween Kills” tops the North American box office

Scream: Matthew Lillard describes Wes Craven's frustration as he films sequels to the film

Scream: Matthew Lillard describes Wes Craven’s frustration as he films sequels to the film

Netflix News

These movies and series will leave Netflix in November 2021

Terminator 2: How the images of a scary message were incorporated into the film

Terminator 2: How the images of a scary message were incorporated into the film

African theater, America's first black theater

African theater, America’s first black theater

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *