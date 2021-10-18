Apply for the National Science Olympiad; Opportunity for 8th to 12th classes | Apply for the National Science Olympiad | Apply

You can apply for the Indian National Olympiad Qualification in Mathematics and Science, which aims to shape your career in the fields of science and mathematics as part of the International Olympiad program. The Homi Baba Center for Science Education is the nodal agency for competitions in India.

Qualification

Eligibility for the Mathematical National Olympiad is open to students in grades eight through 12 born on or after August 1, 2002. The exam, which will be held on January 9, 2022 from 9 am to 12 noon, will have 30 questions.

Students born in classes VIII, IX and X from January 1, 2007 to December 31, 2008 can participate in junior science.

Indian Olympiad Indian Qualification in Astronomy, Biology, Chemistry and Physics is open to students born in 8th to 12th classes born between 1st July 2002 and 30th June 2007.

Exam schedule

Junior Science -2022 January 9.

Physics and Biology -2022 January 16

Astronomy and Chemistry -2022 January 23

The science section exams will consist of two parts. The first part will be a 75-minute screening test called the National Quality Test and the second part will be a two-hour Indian National Olympiad.

Those who qualify in the first part and the answers in the second part will be evaluated.

Information including examination syllabus is available in the notification at olympiads.hbcse.tifr.res.in (link for Olympiads 2021-2022).

