The shadow of the militant leader Hemaidi hangs over the civilian forces

In Sudan, the military and the power-sharing public blame each other for the many crises that have rocked the country, such as the ongoing blockade of Port Sudan. This afternoon, demonstrations are planned in Khartoum in response to calls for dissent within the civilian forces.

Many see the military’s influence in this protest Abdallah Hamdok put pressure on the government By breaking the alliance of civil parties. Behind the scenes, we must see, among others, the hand of Mohammed Hamdan Takalo, the commander of the powerful paramilitary force, Hemidi.

According to several sources, Mohammed Hamdan Tagalo may have taken the wallet to encourage many Sudanese to join the protest. Students from Koranic schools are said to have been paid to go to Khartoum. Buses are said to have been taken from Darfur to the sword. Its purpose is to put pressure on the civilian government.

Hemiti on the move

According to a French diplomat, Hamidi is playing hostility between the center and the outside world by supporting a faction of the forces of freedom and change formed by former rebel leaders Jibril Ibrahim and Minnie Minavi a week ago. Originally from Darfur, they are trying to present themselves as spokespersons for the outlying areas. Unlike politicians in Central Sudan and the Nile Valley, they have long controlled the country without taking into account the demands of marginalized areas. Hemiti was in the process of negotiating Juba agreements with various rebel groups in Turmoor.

However, Hemiti’s forces are suspected of committing several crimes in Darfur. Rapid support forces have been heavily recruited from Janjaweed militants used by Omar al-Bashir since 2003 against rebel groups in the region. In 2013, ousted President Omar al-Bashir turned it into an official militant in the service of the Sudanese government.

A powerful but weak man

The commander of the Rapid Support Forces is the leader of a real empire in mining, gold, import-export, roads, infrastructure and transport. Hemiti is rich and powerful, and he leads fighters with more than 40,000 soldiers according to various estimates.

Yet man is weak. In fact, General Al-Burhan, the chairman of the Sovereign Council of many actors and especially, wants to integrate his forces into the regular army. The United States is also increasing pressure in this direction. As a symbol, this week, the American company Facebook announced that it had suspended more than 600 accounts and pages associated with controversial militants.

It is suspected that Hemiti’s forces may have been responsible for the peaceful sit – up in front of the military headquarters, where more than 200 people were killed and hundreds went missing on June 3, 2019. The inquiry into the matter has not yet yielded its results.