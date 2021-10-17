Home Science Scientists have shown five very mysterious photos from Mars

Oct 17, 2021
Mars is one of the most mysterious and strange planets in the solar system. The rovers and satellites sent there repeatedly sent strange and mysterious photos to Earth, which initially surprised even scientists. Ufologists and proponents of the theory of the existence of intelligent life on Mars, which is hidden from us, are generally pleasing. So, in this article we will understand what the five mysterious photos of Mars hide.

Mars Forest

These were taken by the “Forest Belts” near Mars’ North Pole, photographed by the Mars Observatory Orbiter in April 2008, and released in late 2015 by NASA’s Astronomical Daylight. This photo is like an abstract painting or dark trees rising from the surface of Mars.

The dark brown lines are actually very similar to the trunks of a tree, but in reality they are only an optical illusion. Scientists believe that these “trees” formed as a result of the melting of dry ice (solid form of carbon dioxide) located on top of the dunes. This process reveals brown sand, which leaves strange traces and slides down the slopes of the dunes, creating the illusion of trees.

Mars Fish

In 2016, a rover called Curiosity photographed the surface of Mars. Between the rocks and pieces of rock, you can see the fossil remains of a fish with a forked tail. Ufologists were indescribably pleased with this discovery. After all, there are many assumptions that there was a real ocean of liquid water on Mars.

But NASA quickly deceived everyone. This “fish” actually turned out to be an ordinary stone, its strange shape is only a game of light and shadow.

Mars spoon

These spoons, photographed by rovers, were also a game of light and shadow. All of these rocks are the result of the Martian soil’s impact of various atmospheric and cosmic phenomena such as wind, radiation, ultraviolet light, and temperature changes. Also, as mentioned earlier, scientists have not ruled out the possibility that water may be in a liquid state on Mars, so it will affect the planet’s geography well and carve rocks of various shapes.

Face on Mars

A familiar face on Mars, photographed by Viking-1 in 1976, led to many pseudo-scientific and epological theories about ancient Martian civilizations. Many books and movies have been written about this.

Scientists have long studied the shape of this mountain, which is only the result of the interaction of rocks with various natural phenomena, but not artificial material. The specific shape of the mountain, the game of light and shadow, as well as our rich imagination painted a picture of our face. Scientists have long presented all photographs of this object in high quality and in different lighting (e.g. photo below), but ufologists are still continuing to study images from forty years ago.

Statue of a woman on Mars

This photo (main photo of this article) was taken in 2007 by Rover Spirit. Some blogs about UFOs have published several articles called “Female Image – A Monument Created by Aliens”, while others have written about a female snowman. But common sense tells us that this is an optical illusion like a human shadow.

All objects photographed on the surface of Mars are a good example of paradolia – a visual clarity in which a person perceives an obscure and incomprehensible audience or an auditory image as a clear and definite one. The same effect works when looking at the shapes of clouds and when looking at images of people or animals there.

