CNN to stop publishing content on Facebook in Australia

The media is now responsible for the comments under their articles, without the possibility of disabling them globally.

Australian users who opened the page on Thursday Facebook Saw a message that CNN’s content is low now. U.S. media stop posting content on Facebook in Australia after court rules media groups are RResponsible for defamatory comments Linked to their articles on the popular American social network.

In early September, Australia’s High Court upheld a court ruling that the media was responsible for user comments appearing in their articles and should therefore be prosecuted under Australia’s strict defamation laws. However, CNN continues to publish on its own sites in Australia.

Tension on Facebook

The U.S. chain said on Wednesday that it had asked Facebook to help publishers disable comments on its platform in Australia, but the social media company “Chose not to do itA spokesman for the channel explained its dissatisfaction in a statement: “We are disappointed that Facebook, once again, has failed to make constructive exchanges between users around the press and news as its newspaper is a credible place..

In March, Facebook announced that it would be able to disable comments for specific posts by its editors, but the US company has not yet introduced this feature to a full page. In a statement, the social network said: “Although it is not our responsibility to provide legal advice to CNN, we have provided the editors with the latest information on the tools we have available to help them manage comments..

A Facebook spokesman, however, said he would support bills aimed at reforming the law around the responsibility of those who wrote the comments.More clarity in this area.

