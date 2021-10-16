WhatsApp: Any Android phones will be released without the app on November 1 | November 1 | Applications | Smartphone | Android | IPhone | nnda | nnni | Game-game

Notice the next communications application update Share. This is an application Most people communicate for free through text, calls and video callsWith anyone in the world, by registering their cell phone number. It also has extensive functionality such as sending multimedia content, Word documents and PDFs.
However, From November 1, things will change Share. Although the app is constantly updated to activate the tools, Which will create Some devices no longer support new features.
If you have one of these mobile terminals, your chats may no longer appear or may present a series of errors. So you have to be vigilant.
List of cell phones that will go out on WhatsApp on November 1st
According to the portal Infobe And Share As of November 1, they indicate that there are multiple users running the Android 4.0.4 and / or earlier versionsThey can no longer update the app because they are no longer compatible with newer tools.
On the other hand, those who have IPhone and iOS 10 have less operating system, It cannot be downloaded in the traditional way. So consider it. Here is a list of brands:
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Made in Hawaii Ace
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung Galaxy Excover2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- ZTE V956
- ZTE Grand X Quad v987
- ZTE Grand MemoLG Lucid2
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus L5 II Dual
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus L7 II
- LG Optimus F6
- Compiled by LG
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus F3Q
- Lenovo A820
- UMi X2
- Arcos 53 Platinum
- HTC Desire 500
- Run F1
- THL W8
- Sony Xperia M
- For Vico Singh
- Vico Darknight
- Caterpillar cat B15
Problems with you on WhatsApp? Do you want to report it? If you have any problem, you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can make the same request from your iPhone through the dedicated service for iOS.
Now, if you need to do a general query, you can use this to fill out the form Link. You must enter your phone number, excluding your region code, and then write your message after identifying yourself.