WhatsApp: Any Android phones will be released without the app on November 1 | November 1 | Applications | Smartphone | Android | IPhone | nnda | nnni | Game-game

Notice the next communications application update Share. This is an application Most people communicate for free through text, calls and video callsWith anyone in the world, by registering their cell phone number. It also has extensive functionality such as sending multimedia content, Word documents and PDFs.

However, From November 1, things will change Share . Although the app is constantly updated to activate the tools, Which will create Some devices no longer support new features.

If you have one of these mobile terminals, your chats may no longer appear or may present a series of errors. So you have to be vigilant.

If your cell phone is on the list, it is a good idea to change it if you want to continue using WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)

List of cell phones that will go out on WhatsApp on November 1st

According to the portal Infobe And Share As of November 1, they indicate that there are multiple users running the Android 4.0.4 and / or earlier versionsThey can no longer update the app because they are no longer compatible with newer tools.

On the other hand, those who have IPhone and iOS 10 have less operating system, It cannot be downloaded in the traditional way. So consider it. Here is a list of brands:

Huawei Ascend G740

Made in Hawaii Ace

Huawei Ascend D2

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Excover2

Samsung Galaxy Core

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE V956

ZTE Grand X Quad v987

ZTE Grand MemoLG Lucid2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L5 II Dual

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus F6

Compiled by LG

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus F3Q

Lenovo A820

UMi X2

Arcos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Run F1

THL W8

Sony Xperia M

For Vico Singh

Vico Darknight

Caterpillar cat B15

Problems with you on WhatsApp? Do you want to report it? If you have any problem, you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can make the same request from your iPhone through the dedicated service for iOS.

Now, if you need to do a general query, you can use this to fill out the form Link. You must enter your phone number, excluding your region code, and then write your message after identifying yourself.