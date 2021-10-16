Football legislators to discuss Super Bowl half-time shows

South American football organization CONMEBOL came up with the idea of ​​extending the half-time last month. Photo by Putta Mendis – FIFA / FIFA via Getty Images

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) said on Friday that a request to increase the half-time interval for Super Bowl-style entertainment to 25 minutes would be discussed this month.

The South American football organization CONMEBOL last month demanded that it participate in trophy finals such as the Copa Libertadores.

Football Law 7 states that “players have the right to take a break not exceeding 15 minutes.”

The IFAB Rules Committee placed CONMEBOL’s request on the agenda for its expert advisors to discuss at lengthy meetings on October 27th.

In 2009, a FIFA plan to extend half-time to 15 to 20 minutes was rejected. It was criticized as a business decision, despite FIFA quoting that it would take longer for players from Pitch to reach the locker room.

This month’s expert meetings will receive updates on tests for the use of temporary alternatives for players suspected of having head injuries and offside laws.

The IFAB team is made up of representatives from four English football associations and FIFA. A business meeting is held in November to set the agenda for the annual law-making session in February or March.