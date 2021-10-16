Home Top News Australia loosens screw (slightly)

Australia loosens screw (slightly)

Oct 16, 2021 0 Comments
Australia loosens screw (slightly)

No exact date yet. This “In the coming weeks”, The Prime Minister said, vaccinated Australians and permanent residents can return home and go abroad.

However, this is the decision that Australians have been waiting for since March 20, 2020, when Australia introduced the world’s toughest border controls in response to the epidemic.

“What needs to change, Elise Locker, an adviser to French citizens living abroad in Sydney, testified. Vaccinated people will no longer be subject to reservations and they will be able to carry out isolation at home, no longer at their expense, at the hotel. “

Elise Locker in Sydney: "Admittedly, restrictions are being relaxed for Australians, permanent residents and their spouses, but we cannot talk about reopening" (Photo by Asika Wickramasinghe)

Isolation will be reduced from 14 to seven days. But the move only affects Australians and residents:

“This is not entirely applicable to tourists or young French students on a WHV, work holiday program, for example. We do not have a complete date for temporary visa holders.”

The decision follows Australia’s abandonment of the “zero cow” strategy, which is now being vaccinated with revenge, but most states have not recorded significant epidemics and need to shut down others from the country.

Write to him: [email protected]

AFE, TheFrench assembly abroad

Website French unity in Australia

Find this column on the website, application and website of International Movement “French abroad

See also  From London to Clohors-Cornwall, Marcox invented the most responsible fashion

You May Also Like

Panneau de l'Ultra Low Emission Zone

On October 25, ULEZ will expand beyond the city center

A large billboard erected in Times Square speaks of it

A large billboard erected in Times Square speaks of it

Dans cette image non datée publiée par l

Australia builds a semi-automatic rover at NASA to detect oxygen on the moon in 2026

"Relations between Paris and London have never been so bad"

“Relations between Paris and London have never been so bad”

Piccadilly Circus

The night pipe will reopen in London next month The night pipe will reopen in London next month

logo-quinze

Three top 14 stars with Wallabies

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *