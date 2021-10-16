A large billboard erected in Times Square speaks of it

A billboard in Times Square in New York reads “Trump has lost.” “No need for verifications anymore” means stopping the former president from running in the election results.

The campaign was signed Republicans for the right to vote According to the (RVR) team: “Billboards will be placed in key public places in states where the 2020 election results are still being debated, including Times Square in Georgia, Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Virginia, Wisconsin and Arizona, New York.“This campaign is another attempt to weaken Donald Trump. RVR says it wants to.”Call on states to reject challenges for 2020 election results“.

At the end of September, Donald Trump recounted more than two million votes in Marigopa County, Arizona’s largest county. After more than two million votes were recounted in that county, not only was Joe Biden confirmed as the winner, but Trump actually received 261 fewer votes than expected, and Biden received more than 99 votes. Yet Trump insisted there was “solid evidence of the discovery of election fraud.”