A large billboard erected in Times Square speaks of it

Oct 16, 2021 0 Comments
A billboard in Times Square in New York reads “Trump has lost.” “No need for verifications anymore” means stopping the former president from running in the election results.

The campaign was signed Republicans for the right to vote According to the (RVR) team: “Billboards will be placed in key public places in states where the 2020 election results are still being debated, including Times Square in Georgia, Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Virginia, Wisconsin and Arizona, New York.“This campaign is another attempt to weaken Donald Trump. RVR says it wants to.”Call on states to reject challenges for 2020 election results“.

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

