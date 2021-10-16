Home Science A completely unknown new dinosaur species has been discovered

A completely unknown new dinosaur species has been discovered

Oct 16, 2021
A New species Dinosaur Previously unknown100 million years ago, it is very old.

About “Ankylosing spicomellus offerAnd it is estimated to have lived on the current African continent 168 million years ago. After analyzing the fossil necklace of bone spikes found in the central Atlas Mountains of Morocco, the same site where the researchers were London Museum of Natural History Scientists have reported that they encountered the oldest stekosaurus ever discovered Model previously unknown to science.

