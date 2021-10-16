A New species Dinosaur Previously unknown100 million years ago, it is very old.

About “Ankylosing spicomellus offerAnd it is estimated to have lived on the current African continent 168 million years ago. After analyzing the fossil necklace of bone spikes found in the central Atlas Mountains of Morocco, the same site where the researchers were London Museum of Natural History Scientists have reported that they encountered the oldest stekosaurus ever discovered Model previously unknown to science.

It is a kind Dinosaur Armored carapace with spikes and Nothing like what the experts have seen before. Is the first Ankylosing spondylitis It was found in Africa (previously they were found in northern districts such as the United States, Canada and Europe) and was not found in any other living or extinct vertebrae ahead of its ribs. The spikes lined the sides of the dinosaur and joined the ribs.

The ribs are unusual. The shield plate of the animal attaches to the surface of the bone.

Photo: Museum of Natural History, London.

The Ankylosing spondylitis They were small Dinosaurs Armored plants with broad, broad bodies and short legs. They are well known for their armor and bone plates, some flattened, others sharp, and some species have a large bony club at the tail end.

According to the authors, “It was unlike anything found in the Animal Kingdom.” Research published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution. The fossil necklace has a series of spikes attached to the rib of the organism, which is very unusual Ankylosing spondylitis, Which is usually attached to the skin tissue and not to the skeleton. The The invention is very unusual Scientists doubted its authenticity, but when further examined using a CD scanner there was no indication that it had been built or modified, but it was in fact real.

The histological section of the bone showed that the vertebrae contained a type of tissue that was only found in the enclosures during the animal’s lifetime.

Photo: Museum of Natural History, London.

“The Ankylosing spondylitis They had armor spikes that were usually embedded in the skin and not attached to the bones. In this model, we see continuous barbs attached to the ribs, which should be covered with a keratin-like layer above the skin, ”explains Susanna Maidment, a museum researcher and project leader.

The Finding Collaborates on the reconstruction of history Dinosaurs And suggests Ankylosing spondylitis They were more globally distributed than living in a particular area.