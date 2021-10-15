No Way Home will arrive with more details on Doc Oak

Spider-Man: No Bath Home Actor Tom Holland recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss the much-anticipated sequel to the trilogy’s conclusion. The 25-year-old English actor returns for his third solo Spider man The film is coming out in December. The upcoming Marvel movie will be made as soon as Peter Parker’s secret identity is revealed to the world at the end of 2019. Spider-Man: Far away from home. And more Spider man The movies are none other than Dr. Otto Octavius ​​or Dr. Octopus, the adversary of our favorite eight members. New photos with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Mary Jane Watson of Genta and Dr. Strange of Benedict Cumberbatch have also been released, you can see below.

Tom Holland talks about re-dressing for “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, which teases him as the “end” to his trilogy. https://t.co/Tv4VoTX7b6 – Weekly Entertainment (@EW) October 14, 2021

Speaking to EW, Tom Holland spoke enthusiastically about these contacts with Alfred Molina during production. Spider-Man: No Bath Home. Tom Holland revealed that he was able to work with veteran actor Alfred Molina “One of my favorite people I’ve ever worked with. It was fun to see how technology has evolved, ”says Tom Holland. “When he was making these movies, the hands were puppets. When we did, they were all fantasy and CG. It was great to see him review it, but reconsider it.”

The actor apparently did not want to reveal the exact details of the plot Spider-Man: No Bath Home Or about Doc Oak and his role in the film, the first trailer certainly teased fans with some possible shortcuts from the past of Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Spider man Theater. Tom Holland debated whether to pay homage to his character’s past remakes, while the upcoming new film will take Peter Parker in a new direction. “In the first film, director John Watts and I were flying in the seat of our band,” Holland said. “This, we both felt so confident, so we were able to relax. In fact, we had a lot more fun in this than the previous two.”

Official Summary Spider-Man: No Bath Home For the first time in Spider-Man cinema history, our friendly neighbor hero no longer wears a mask and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero. When he asks Dr. Strange for help, the stock becomes even more dangerous, forcing him to figure out what Spider-Man really means. Although the upcoming film will be Tom Holland’s third single as Spider-Man, the actor calls it the “end” of the trilogy that he and director John Watts first presented on Spider-Man in 2017.

“We were all treated No way home It’s like an owner’s decision, ”he adds. “If we had the chance to dive back into these characters, I think you would see a very different version. It would not be anymore. Back home Trilogy. We will give it time and try to create something different and change the tone of the images. I don’t know if it happens or not. But we certainly deal with that No way home As it was coming to an end, I felt it. “

During the interview, Tom Holland added what he felt on film during his last days. One of the specific scenes revealed by the Spider-Man actor is filming a scene Gentia Coleman And Jacob Badlan. As soon as the scene was filmed, all three actors moved themselves. “We’ve been making these films for five years,” says Holland. “The three of us had a wonderful relationship. We were together every step of the way. We did every movie and every magazine trip. So we don’t know if this scene will be the last time we all work together. It’s heartbreaking but so exciting because we’re all there. We are entering the next chapter of our lives, so sharing that moment with them is probably the best day I ‘ve ever been to. I do not think so. ”

Spider-Man: No Bath Home An upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel character of the same name. The next film will be co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures. Direct sequel to the film Spider-Man: Return home And Spider-Man: Far away from home, And will be the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film is directed by John Watts, Chris McKenna and Eric Summers, and stars Tom Holland, Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Gentaia, Benedict Cumberbatch, John Fawrow, Jacob Badall, Marisa Domi, JB Smoove, Benedict Wong, and All. Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled for release on December 17, 2021 in the United States.

Suzukes: Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man