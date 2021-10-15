More than 1,600 rapid radio signals generated by one source were detected deep in just 47 days

Since their discovery in 2007, rapid radio explosions (FRBs) have fascinated and intrigued the scientific community.

An international team of scientists claims to have made the discovery in just 47 days 1,652 fast radio explosions (FRP) comes from a source not yet identified in the deep space Study Published this week in Nature magazine.

FRBs since the discovery of astronomer Duncan Lorimer and his student David Narkevich in 2007 Inspired and interested by the scientific community.These are powerful radio pulses of unknown origin A few milliseconds On average. Sources found in galaxies millions or billions of light-years away produce rapid radio explosions. Hundreds of millions of stars.

The authors of the latest study obtained data from a functional analysis of a source called FRB121102 throughout 2019, and the number of FRBs detected in 47 days indicates that FRB121102 holds the record The most active source of FRP is always visualized and recorded By astronomers on Earth.

At the moment, the nature of this mysterious source is unknown, as scientists have occasionally found no sign of the FRBs being emitted, meaning it is not a rotating compact object. Magnet, High magnetic dead star.

In fact, another group of astronomers Report A similar event in our own galaxy in September is the source of radio signals that do not follow a specific time pattern, so they cannot be generated by a magnet (which makes a gap in its activity).

This suggests that FRBs are not just made up of magnets or other types of stars Other cosmic objects.

“Failure to detect any time interval or half-time interval poses challenges to models involving a single rotating small object,” the researchers explain. “High burst rates indicate that FRBs must be developed with high radiation efficiency, which can be detrimental to emission mechanisms with high energy requirements or synthetic activation conditions,” they add.

The duration, recurrence, and polarization of different FRBs also indicate the context in which the sources publish them. Very different With each other, so as the current study provides new data and insights, more observations and research are still needed to unravel the mystery of FRBs.