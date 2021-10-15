MLP – Championship Series: Red Sox Vs. Astros, amazing series?

Thursday, October 14, 2021. 9:02 p.m.

The American Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros is a somewhat surprising series.

Some experts have seen the Red Sox removing Tampa Bay rays in a series of segments, and some have speculated that by 2020 the same finalists could see Americans, i.e. Rays and Astros.

The Red Sox showed their nerves by removing the rays in four mini-games. The Astros conceded only one victory to the Chicago White Sox, whose pitchers were completely covered by Astros hitters. Ryan Deborah, a white socks reliever, felt the need to remind people that astros are baseball villains and that they may have resumed the deceptive “old” habit in Houston.

Deborah made the comment after Sox’s only win in Game 3 in Chicago. Manager Dusty Baker’s delicious answer: “Who is Ryan Deborah?” “. On Tuesday the Astros set a record with a 10-1 victory.

Thus, for the fifth year in a row, the Astros reach the US final. They were the first team to achieve this feat from 1995 to 1999 after the Atlanta Braves days of Zipper Jones, Bobby Cox, John Smalts, Tom Clavin and Greg Maddox.

Last year, their journey was halted against the rays, at this point. The last season of this vintage of the Astros may be: Carlos Correa, Zach Greenkey, Yuli Curiel, Martin Maldonado (and Justin Verlander, who did not take the year after the elbow ligament reconstruction) all eventually became free agents. World Series.

We saw against the White Sox: the attacking character of the Astros is strong. He is led by Jose Aldue, who scored his 19th Homer in the playoffs, making him the fourth player to team up with former teammates George Springer and Albert Poojols. Only Manny Ramirez (29), Bernie Williams (22) and Derek Jetter (20) are higher than him.

To support him, he has Alex Breckman (, 375 /, 444 /, 438 vs. White Sox), Korea (, 385 /, 529 /, 538, 4pb) and Kyle Tucker (, 294 /, 294 /, 706, 2cc, 7 pp), to name a few.

Matt, Lance McCullers Jr. was imperial in two starts, including a win with an average of 0.84. Other Astros starters were much better, and that may be one feature that has gone low for them in this series.

They need to put their action together quickly because their relief can be canceled if the Red Sox welcomes Astros starters as they did against the rays.

Kick Hernandez was the forerunner of this attack. He set a team mark by hitting from safe places in eight consecutive appearances, finishing the series with an average of .450 /, 429 /, 900; Two home runs and six RBI. Rafael Thevers has two home runs and six Reserve Banks in his record; Jedi Martinez hits nearly .500 and produces four runs; Kyle Schwartz has crossed the plate four times.

The heir of the Red Sox, who stumbled this season, is recovering well in the series. She conceded nine points, ruining progress in games 4 and 3 in the eighth inning.

Their start was normal, but after a poor start to the first game, Edwin Rodriguez recovered well in fourth. According to Chris Sail, after the quality he provided at the end of the season, when he gave up five times in a set, it would be surprising if he had another bad outing like the one in Game 2. Nathan Evalti, after muttering to the New York Yankees, acted equally against the rays.

Prediction: The Red Sox offense is unlikely to be included in all three games. It will continue in the championship series. Sixth Boston.