Kevin Durant’s NSFW Pitch Blake Griffin Recruitment

Like any superstar of his stature, Kevin Durant seeks to attract the best players to his team. This is what he did last year with Blake Griffin, who sent him a message with brief and slightly awkward content.

Since he had so many leading owners on his feet following his purchase of pistons, he certainly had no shortage of choices. Eventually, Blake Griffin chose to join Brooklyn last March. Decision made somewhat under the influence of Kevin Durand, By his own admission. When he recently worked on the show In depth with Graham BensingerHowever, the interior was keen to dispel suspicions of abuse.

I’m not saying it’s really recruitment, it’s not really. Once the deal with Detroit was reached, I was weighing the various options open to me, who had known Kevin, James (Horton) and Kyrie (Irving) for a long time. In the past we exercised together. At the time, we were chatting through the news. It really boiled.

Durant’s original message for Blake Griffin’s recruitment

Admittedly, Gaddy was not the only player who tried to persuade Griffin to join him. Nevertheless, he was the only one who was able to show that he was very assertive, well aided by the XXL scheme of his entitlement. However, until now, the content of his speech is unknown. Revealing the familiar words of the Slim Reaper, Blake came to overcome this difficulty.

I do not want to pretend that I do not appreciate his attitude. Someone once asked me, “Who tried to hire you so much? I said ‘Kevin’. It’s not like he took a plane to come to my house. It’s not that kind of recruitment.” Hey, get your ass back to Brooklyn. ” If a player says something like that to you, it really has value, for sure.

Definitely, Durantula knows how to get to the quick recruit goats. He was sent to Lamarcus Aldridge, More briefly, got the fruit too. Having failed to lead his family to the title, he can be satisfied with knowing well how to wear the 2014 MVP Nets GM hat. Reminiscent of his good old friend and rival LeBron James.

Not far from Kevin Durand, the idea of ​​delivering a lengthy text to persuade leading free agents to join him on websites. KD is efficient, and it pays off!