Home Top News In Australia, handing over their land to aborigines

In Australia, handing over their land to aborigines

Oct 14, 2021 0 Comments
In Australia, handing over their land to aborigines

Investigation – Last week, 160,000 hectares of land, including a national park listed as a World Heritage Site, were returned to its traditional owners, the East Kuku Yalanji community. But the process of achieving this, if already qualified, has many drawbacks.

Sydney

It covers an area of ​​1,600 km2 located in the tropical northeast of Australia. At its heart, Tintree National Park is home to some of the world’s oldest forests. The first trees of this vast tropical forest, which has been classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO since 1988, may have grown there 180 million years ago. The forest joins the Great Barrier Reef as another classified site and forms a true reservoir of Australian biodiversity. Especially in the shade of its shrub we see the lonely and most brilliant keshovari by helmet. It is better for a bird not to provoke its anger, especially with a long claw that can kill it with a swipe of its foot. This is why the cadets of Saint-Cyre chose it as their emblem, their helmet adorned with shago, white and red bloom.

Read moreIn Australia, the plight of the aborigines

The area was officially handed over by the government to the East Kuku Yalanji tribal community.

This article is for subscribers only. You still have 88% to find.

There are no limits to freedom like your passion.

Continue reading your article for 1 for the first month

Already subscribed?
Login

See also  Uber drivers were asked to be employed in London

You May Also Like

In Australia, the government returns 160,000 hectares of land to an aboriginal community

In Australia, the government returns 160,000 hectares of land to an aboriginal community

Bruxelles était l

“Hope” in Great Britain, “to engage in dialogue” with Paris

How about Nice, Dubai, London with rising water?

How about Nice, Dubai, London with rising water?

"First Cow", Tender America

“First Cow”, Tender America

Le feu d'artifice du 31 décembre à Londres

New Year crackers canceled again in London New Year crackers canceled again in London

London is calling the G7 for global action

London is calling the G7 for global action

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *