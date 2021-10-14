Investigation – Last week, 160,000 hectares of land, including a national park listed as a World Heritage Site, were returned to its traditional owners, the East Kuku Yalanji community. But the process of achieving this, if already qualified, has many drawbacks.

It covers an area of ​​1,600 km2 located in the tropical northeast of Australia. At its heart, Tintree National Park is home to some of the world’s oldest forests. The first trees of this vast tropical forest, which has been classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO since 1988, may have grown there 180 million years ago. The forest joins the Great Barrier Reef as another classified site and forms a true reservoir of Australian biodiversity. Especially in the shade of its shrub we see the lonely and most brilliant keshovari by helmet. It is better for a bird not to provoke its anger, especially with a long claw that can kill it with a swipe of its foot. This is why the cadets of Saint-Cyre chose it as their emblem, their helmet adorned with shago, white and red bloom.

The area was officially handed over by the government to the East Kuku Yalanji tribal community.