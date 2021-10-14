Evidence of a human existence in Central America 12,000 years ago?

Because if there was evidence of human migration in Mexico, Chile or Argentina at the time, no trace has yet been formalized in Central America.

It is found in other bone remains, especially the remains of a speciesEquus (Giant horse) and a Cryptodon (Large Armadillo), this jawbone was discovered at a site dated to the Upper Pleistocene (12,000 – 10,000 BC) in the early 1990s that was discovered twelve years ago in Nagoya, Costa Rica.

But before the jawbone fell into oblivion, it was named coyote.

It seemed very strange to us that there was a coyote in the Pleistocene. When we saw those bone remains, we started to see some of the characteristics of the dog. A quote:Guillermo Vargas, Costa Rican researcher

Also examining images of the jaws of Mexican biologist and zoologist Raல்l Valடdes Azua, the Anthropological Research Institute of the National Autonomous University of Mexico also insists that it might be better. Man’s best friend .

It may be the oldest dog in America , Mr. Vargas excites. The oldest dog fossil in the United States was discovered and dated in Alaska – 10,000 years ago.

Above all, This discovery of the dog is the earliest human evidence in Costa Rica and confirms the theory of human migration until the continent was settled. , He insists.

According to this theory of colonization of the American continent, humans migrated from Asia via the Bering Strait between Siberia and Alaska, where sea levels fell during the last major ice age.

Currently, the jawbone is housed by the National Costa Rica Museum and researchers have had the opportunity to conduct research at the University of Oxford. ADNDioxyribonucleic acid Mitochondrial and carbon14.

These will help in obtaining more genetic information and determining the age of the fossil more accurately.

The results of the museum should be verified by a special publication.

Modification of the tooth

Mr. Vargas, with the support of his comrade Natalia Rodriguez and Nicaraguan Myrna Peace, Mexican Raul Valdes Azua, have been studying the relationship between pre-Hispanic cultures and dogs for six years, within the framework of the Sulo project. Dog In the native language of the archeological site of Gran Nikoya.

We have done a lot of research on the history of dogs because they are traces of human existence And when the dog is a domestic The jaw changes, the teeth become less sharp, and the bones and flesh have to be torn off , Vargas explains.

When The dog eats an abundance of human food, and its teeth do not determine its livelihood . And the jaw was discovered This reflects the difference , He adds.

Following the migration of Asians across the Bering Strait, the first domesticated dogs entered the continent 15,000 years ago. There have never been dogs without humans. They moved from north to south as part of hunters and gathering groups. A quote:Raul Valdes Asua

The dog-human pair is inseparable. There are no dogs without humans […]. Sometimes we do not explore in depth what such an invention means, but it can link human history together. , He insists.