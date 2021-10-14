Baker McKenzie advises the American company ServiceNow

With Mapwise, ServiceNow provides employees with an internal mapping function when booking conference rooms and workspaces from their computers or mobile devices and moving around the company premises.

Mapwise features help workplace teams manage space projects based on application trends and dynamic real estate needs. To support flexible and dynamic workspaces, ServiceNow wants to integrate Mapwise functionality into Platform and Workplace Service Delivery package now.

MapWise’s mapping solutions, product features and engineers serviceNow will complement and enhance existing workplace service delivery services. (Management of Requests and Information) and Secure Workplace Package (Return to Office Management).

For this acquisition, ServiceNow was primarily advised by Baker McKenzie, under the guidance of the Parisian Group of Companies:

