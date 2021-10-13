Honor introduces the phone with superior cameras with Google services

Honor decided to impress a wide segment of Android device lovers, and developed a phone with excellent imaging capabilities that works with Google electronic services.

What differentiates the new Honor 50 phone is its main camera, which has four lenses, its main lens has a resolution of 108 megapixels, and it has a resolution of 3 sub-lenses (8 + 2 + 2) megapixels. The front camera comes with 32 megapixel resolution and is capable of documenting 4K videos. At 30 frames per second.

The phone weighs 175 grams (160 / 73.8 / 7.8) mm, has a water and dust-resistant structure, and has a 6.57-inch LED screen (2340/1080) with a display resolution of 120 Hz, and a brightness ratio of approximately 392 lumens / m.

In terms of its optimal performance, it includes the Android 11 operating system, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, Adreno 642L graphics processor, 8 and 12GB RAM and 128 and 256GB internal memory.

Honor has been successful in ensuring collaboration with several supplier partners at an early stage. # HONOUR50 The series will be equipped with Google Mobile Services, which will provide our customers with a more comprehensive application environment and an extraordinary mobile experience. pic.twitter.com/rAhByQVAlx – Honor (னHonorGlobal) October 11, 2021

The Honor is equipped with two SIM cards, a USB Type-C 2.0 port, a built-in fingerprint scanner on the screen, an NFC chip and a 4300 mAh battery for fast charging.

Source: 3 News