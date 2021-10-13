Home Technology Honor introduces the phone with superior cameras with Google services

Oct 13, 2021 0 Comments

Honor decided to impress a wide segment of Android device lovers, and developed a phone with excellent imaging capabilities that works with Google electronic services.

What differentiates the new Honor 50 phone is its main camera, which has four lenses, its main lens has a resolution of 108 megapixels, and it has a resolution of 3 sub-lenses (8 + 2 + 2) megapixels. The front camera comes with 32 megapixel resolution and is capable of documenting 4K videos. At 30 frames per second.

The phone weighs 175 grams (160 / 73.8 / 7.8) mm, has a water and dust-resistant structure, and has a 6.57-inch LED screen (2340/1080) with a display resolution of 120 Hz, and a brightness ratio of approximately 392 lumens / m.

Practical features will appear on the new Samsung smartwatch

In terms of its optimal performance, it includes the Android 11 operating system, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, Adreno 642L graphics processor, 8 and 12GB RAM and 128 and 256GB internal memory.

The Honor is equipped with two SIM cards, a USB Type-C 2.0 port, a built-in fingerprint scanner on the screen, an NFC chip and a 4300 mAh battery for fast charging.

Source: 3 News

