Eating mushrooms can reduce your risk of depression

Mushrooms contain antioxidants that protect themselves from damage.

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID Jakarta – Eat it, except it is delicious Print Found to contribute to reducing the risk of depression. Refers to a study published in Journal of Infectious Diseases.

The researchers used diet and mental health data collected from 24,000 American adults between 2005 and 2016 and found that those who ate mushrooms were less likely to develop depression.

According to researchers, there are mushrooms Ergothionine That is, antioxidants protect against cell and tissue damage in the body. Antioxidants can help prevent some mental illnesses, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression.

“Mushrooms are the highest dietary source of the amino acid ergotonin, which is an anti-inflammatory that cannot be synthesized by humans, which reduces the risk of antioxidant stress and reduces the symptoms of depression,” said study leader Jibril Pa. He holds a PhD in Epidemiology from the Medical College in Penn State.

White button mushrooms, the most commonly used mushroom in the United States, contain potassium, which is believed to reduce anxiety. In addition, some other fungal species, especially Hersium erinaceae, also known as the Lions Man, can trigger the expression of neurological factors such as neurodevelopmental factor, which can have an inhibitory effect on preventing neuropsychiatric disorders, including depression.

According to researchers, college-educated non-Hispanic white women are more likely to eat mushrooms. The mean age of the surveyed participants was 45, and the majority (66 percent) were non-Hispanic whites.

After taking into account sociology, other major risk factors, lifestyle and diet, the researchers observed a significant correlation between mushroom consumption and low risk of depression. However, they said there was no obvious additional benefit from consuming large amounts of mushrooms.

“This study adds to the list of health benefits that can result from eating mushrooms,” said Joshua Muscat, professor of public health sciences and researcher at the Penn State Cancer Institute. The future, Wednesday (13/10).

The team conducted a second analysis to see if serving a serving of red or processed meat with a mushroom daily would reduce the risk of depression. However, the findings suggest that this alternative is not associated with a lower probability of depression.

Prior to this study, there were some studies examining the relationship between mushroom consumption and depression, and most were clinical trials with fewer than 100 participants. The researchers say the study highlights the potential clinical and public health importance of mushroom consumption in reducing depression and preventing other diseases.

However, the researchers noted several limitations to this study, one of which relates to data on mushroom species that are not yet detailed. As a result, researchers have not been able to determine the effect of certain types of mushrooms on stress.

The researchers also said there was no interested conflict or special financial support.