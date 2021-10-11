Home Entertainment Peeky Blinders: The final film will not be shooting until 2023

Oct 11, 2021
Peeky Blinders: The final film will not be shooting until 2023

With the sixth and final season of “Peeky Blinders” coming in the spring of 2022, Steven Knight, the creator of the series, has revealed that filming will begin in 2023, the feature-closing feature of the Birmingham Gangsters.

During a conference at the PFI London Film Festival, Steven Knight confirmed that Season 6 of Beeky Blinders was over and editing was coming to an end. This final season will continue in the spring of 2022 in Arte, France. The creator of the series took the opportunity to present the news of the film project that will put an end to the adventures of the Shelby family.

“I’m going to write a film that will take place and be filmed in Birmingham. As far as we know it will be the end of the road for Peeky Blinders. Production of this film will not start until 2023,” he told the US-based Variety.

Steven Knight says he does not want to personally oversee the fiction – it does not want to qualify as a spin – off – and wants to “stick” others to bring them to the screen. For now, there is no definite plan for the expansion of the universe of Peeky Blinders.

