Five reactionary planets in the future, what not to do

Astrologer Grasimir Kurdev says that Mercury changed its direction for the third time after September 27 and will retreat in Libra until October 19, 2021. Traffic News.

Wednesday’s hidden news in reaction:

During Mercury’s reaction, normal communication will be unreliable and will be filled with misinformation when important data is missing or misunderstood. Providing information from one person to another appears to be carelessly obscure, confusing or misrepresented or misunderstood. After all, Mercury actually manages the mind, mental clarity, speech, self-expression and public relations.

In the retrograde period of Mercury, the mental processes of man are less clear. They become careless, prone to mistakes, and forget. You will feel confusion and failure in communication, and you will look at the sky and the stars and ask, “What the hell is going on?” Answer: Wednesday is in its retrograde degree.

Do not sign contracts or submit important documents. Do not start a project that lasts more than a day. Do not buy gadgets, electronics, vehicles. Do not renew your passport and do not apply for a visa. Do not trust your memory. Do not change your PIN and password. Do not undergo planned surgery. Be careful in communications so that no breakdowns occur.

Venus will enter the regressive period from December 19, 2021 to January 29, 2022 in Capricorn.

Hidden News of Venus in Reaction:

Venus is the planet of love, money, push and beauty. During retrospective work, it is not good to make drastic changes in appearance. This means you should constantly try to stop or change your hairstyles frequently. No plastic surgery is recommended during retrograde Venus, so it is best to postpone your routine procedures in this case.

Do not buy clothes, jewelry and other cosmetics. You will be unhappy with what you have bought because it will confuse you completely as your ideas about style and fashion are mixed.

Do not cut your hair because you will be in distracting situations – chaos, this is not the time for personal heavy makeup.

Don’t buy anything expensive, and then things will go unused. This is not a good time to decorate or renovate your living space, you will turn it around.

Be careful in relationships, positive emotions will darken. This is not the time to start a new love affair. Do not and do not plan a wedding, as well as have a lot of fun, because you can expect fluctuations and obstacles. Do not break up and divorce during reactionary Venus, you may regret later.

Do not start a new business or make a new investment. Do not sign any contract. Investment, purchase of valuables, avoid movable and immovable property. Be very caring with people and loved ones in your relationships. Postpone all court hearings and cases. Buy small value items and items that can be purchased at bargain prices.

It has been in retrospect since Thursday 21st June and will continue in Pisces / Aquarius until October 18th, 2021.

Hidden news of reactionary Thursday:

Thursday is the time to enter into a recession, the ideal time to reclaim property rights or make a big real estate resale. Generally, when Jupiter retreats, the time is favorable to recover some plan or relationship related to Jupiter’s spheres of influence.

It is better to go back to them and recover what was lost in the past. When Jupiter is in a state of reaction, we test our way of life and the confidence it carries in our heart. The emphasis here is on internal development. The time to connect with our spiritual values, from which we understand what we need to succeed. Morality, re-evaluation and reflections on one’s own facts and views.

Saturn has been in recession since May 23 and will end in Aquarius on October 11, 2021.

Hidden News of the Backward Saturn:

Saturn is the planet of karma. It has to do with responsibility and discipline. It is a planet that helps to attract energy and renew you. Retrograde Saturn does not help to create structure and definition in everyday life, it gives a clear sign to avoid big efforts and projects.

But in addition, backward Saturn is associated with limitations and crises, which has trapped some who want freedom. So you can definitely feel everything from lack of funds to severe depression at the same time.

When Saturn retreats, there may be a ban on responsibilities, a fall in ratings, and power. Retrograde Saturn is a recommended period for medical prevention of osteoporosis if you have health problems in this area.

The planet Uranus entered the storm on August 20, 2021 and will remain very dark in Taurus until January 19, 2022.

The hidden message of the reactionary Uranus:

If you think Wednesday is bad news in a reactionary direction, wait, then ask about Uranus. The rebel planet has been in reactionary power since August 20, 2021, and will move back five months until January 19, 2022. As Uranus retreated, the need for freedom, individuality and the search for the soul became stronger and more pronounced. Mandatory, internal freedom must be achieved first, and only then in the external world. Any restrictions or restrictions would be welcomed very violently and sharply.

The energy of the retrograde planet Uranus will be less predictable, more unstable, and more destructive as it progresses, and will increase even more strongly during this retrograde cycle.

Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius are the three most influential signs during retrograde Uranus. Representatives of the Leo zodiac will experience ups and downs in their families and careers as well. Scorpio zodiac signs are psychologically affected.

Aquarius zodiac signs, as a sign ruled by Uranus, will experience something like an insight that makes them face the past, which can adversely affect their future.