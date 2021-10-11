America is in prison because I was so close to the animals in the park

A young American has been sentenced to four days in jail and fined $ 1,000 (€ 865) for approaching a bear and its cub in Yellowstone National Park.

On May 10, Samantha Telling pleaded guilty to approaching Grizzly’s mother within 91 meters to take a photo of her mother at this large nature park.

The animal charged a few meters

The day the Plantigrade woman and her three children arrived, the 25-year-old was on Roaring Mountain. As other tourists slowly retreat in the car, Samantha Telling continues to take photos of the animals on the instructions of visitors to the park, and the bear charges a few feet in an attempt to chase them away.

“Show the wildlife at Yellowstone National Park for sure. This park is not a zoo, where you can safely see the animals behind the fence,” said lawyer Bob Murray.

“Absolutely ridiculous”

“It’s absolutely absurd to approach a grizzly bear with cubs. In this case, we are only talking about the accused as a traitor, not a severed tourist,” he said.

Park rules prohibit large animals (wildebeest, elk, elk, etc.) within 25 meters (23 meters) and bears and wolves within 100 meters (91 meters).