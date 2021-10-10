Dictoker forcibly abandons vegetarianism and records eating fish while crying: “very sad” | Community

An interesting situation affected the name of an American model and influencer Lamar Cyrus, On her dictatorial account she revealed to her followers that she had to give up vegetarianism and was forced to eat fish.

In the clip, the 24-year-old maintained: “I have been a vegetarian for two years. I have to start eating fish for allergies, sensitivities and other medical reasons.

He also revealed how he cooked a piece of salmon that he had just eaten at the time. He cried during the act and admitted to being “very upset” about the situation.

“I got the most stable wild salmon I could find (…) which is why I’m really facing a crisis right now”, Confident.

“I hurt myself a lot when I tried to eat foods that my body could not bear. It’s better for me, ha,” he added.

Reactions on social networks

As the American media Daily Star showed, the young woman received a lot of support from friends and followers on social networks.

“If I had to eat fish I would cry too. I’m a vegetarian, I understand you. I’m so sorry people are so bad,” said one follower.

“I just want to tell you that I’m so sorry for treating you like that. No one deserves it, it’s a very difficult thing,” another person said.

Finally, the young woman showed another video in which she pointed out that she had already overcome the shock of eating fish, although she made it clear that this was the only meat she could eat anymore.

“Don’t tell me to eat pork or beef. I’m allergic to all of that. And I’m not going to try chicken. Fish only “ Mountain.