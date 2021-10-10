Cinema: Ten more places to win for Ridley Scott’s “Last Duel” preview at Cine Cape Verde

On Tuesday, October 12, the Pathe Command Theater is hosting a preview at the Courtney. Infosys Dijon offers a chance to win tickets to see this film, which was shot somewhat in Burgundy.

“The Toolists”, “1492: Christopher Columbus”, “Kingdom of Heaven” … Ridley Scott repeatedly confronted the epic fresco.

After relaunching the “Alien” saga with “Prometheus” and “Agreement”, Ridley Scott returns to the historic remake with “The Last Duel”, which will be released in theaters on October 13th. The film was screened uncontested at the Venice Film Festival last September (

Matt Damon and Adam Driver

Based on the book “The Last Duel: Paris, December 29, 1386” by the American educator Eric Zagger (Flamerian, 2010), the new work takes the story of the last justice fight, the Crozas-Legris, seen in France. A fashion. Proof.

Among the cast are Matt Damon (Jean de Gorges), Adam Driver (Jack Le Chris), Jodie Comer (Marguerite de Gorges) and Ben Affleck (Count Pierre II de Allen).

Part of the film was shot in March 2020 in Burgundy at the Perso-le-Chattel Castle in San-Ed-Lower.

There are ten places to attend the preview at the Ciné Cap Vert in Guitani on October 12 at 8:45 pm.

To participate, send an email before midnight on Sunday, October 10, 2021

[email protected] Titled “Last Duel Match” and in the email, your name, mailing address and phone number (preferably mobile).

There will be a lot of drawing in the middle of the messages (one place for one mailing address). Winners will be notified by email and will be able to redeem their seats directly at the theater once the ID card is issued.

