Ashley Party coach calls Australia’s health measures “ridiculous.”

Oct 10, 2021 0 Comments
Coach Craig Dieser has denounced Australia’s “ridiculous” isolation rules as the world’s number one Ashley party had to spend two weeks in hotel isolation after returning home at the end of September.

Tyser suggested that the party had no problem keeping her in isolation, but that she had a problem because she was not allowed to be kept in home isolation.

“You can’t take flights, it’s ridiculously expensive and you have to do two weeks of isolation in a hotel where you can’t open the windows,” Dyser told AAP.

“We are usually tested at the same rate in matches, be it players or their teams. So when Ash went to London we were on 68 trials and I returned to Australia.

This is one area we need to tackle this year. This is not so much fun. We know that everyone around us is safe and non-coward in competitions, which allows us to work.

But it is ridiculous to come back after two tests and find that two weeks (in isolation) you are negative. ”

Daiser, the party is already thinking about the Australian summer

The party had a long and tiring season and there is a good chance we will not see her playing any events in late 2021. Obviously it is better to have the right product (for the Australian Open).

An early season can do that, “Dyser said.” So obviously we need to work more time on the things we need to work on and progress in this game, summer, of course. “

Dyser doubts the players will agree to be isolated once they arrive at the Australian Open. “I know they won’t leave if the players need to be isolated,” Tyser said.

“Some of the people we talked to already said that if it was like last year, they wouldn’t come.”

