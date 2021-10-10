Angeles, Pope: “Faith is not mechanical or commercial, it is gift and free”

Pope Francis asks us today to think about what faith is: “If this is primarily a duty or a bargaining chip, we are going down the wrong path because salvation is not a gift and duty, it is free and cannot be bought”.

Miriam Ponila – Vatican City

This afternoon Pope Francis presented today’s worship in which the Gospel of Mark proposes the meeting of Jesus and the rich youth and it “helps us to test our faith,” said our Heavenly Mother, leaning from the balcony of the Pope’s Apostolic Palace.

Faith is not “what needs to be done”

When the rich young man asked Jesus to look at the verbs: “What must I do to receive eternal life?” The young man uses the verb: “I must do – must”. “It’s their religion: a duty, to do; I do something to get what I want, but it’s a business relationship with God, to do it,” the pope promises.

“Faith, on the other hand, is not a cold and mechanical ritual, it is a“ compulsion, ”but a question of freedom and love,” Pandiff pointed out. So, the first question of the test of faith – the Pope says – is “What does faith mean to me?” “If it’s primarily a duty or bargaining chip, then we are very badly led, because salvation is not a gift and an obligation, it is free and cannot be bought,” Pope explains. Refers to the false image of a responsible and controlling God, not a father. “And many times in life – he says -” we can enjoy this business trust relationship: I do this because God has given it to me. “

Faith must be revived by seeking God’s vision

Pope stressed that faith “is not from duty, but from the point of view of love to be welcomed.” In this way – he pointed out – “the Christian life is beautiful, if not in terms of our abilities and our plans, but in the eyes of God”. So, the second question on the test of faith that the Pope calls us to ask ourselves is: “Is your faith tired, and do you want to revive it?” Immediately the Pope replied: “Seek the vision of God: Worship yourself, allow yourself to be forgiven in confession, and stand before the cross.”

We often do the least, while Jesus calls us to do the maximum we can

After the question and appearance – in the third and last paragraph – a call from Jesus, he says to him: “You have only one flaw.” What is missing from that rich man? “The gift is free,” said the Pope, who pointed out that “perhaps less is more for us because we often do the least, while Jesus calls us to do the maximum we can.” The God who gives life asks us for the impulses of life!

The third question of the test of faith proposed by the Holy Father is: “What is the state of my faith? Do I live it mechanically, as a relationship of duty or zeal of God? According to Pontiff, faith without gifts and without compensation is” incomplete “,” it is a weak and sick faith “, which” tastes It can be compared to a rich and nutritious meal that is not, or with a well-played game, but without goals ”it ended.