Home Technology Geo launches new 336 day plans – Geo has launched its cheap long term plan Rs 749 and is perfect for Indian users

Geo launches new 336 day plans – Geo has launched its cheap long term plan Rs 749 and is perfect for Indian users

Oct 08, 2021 0 Comments
ജിയോയുടെ പുതിയ 336ദിവസ്സത്തെ പ്ലാനുകൾ പുറത്തിറക്കി

Here are the new phone plans for Geo customers. Customers are now getting Rs 749 recharge plans. These plans offer Geo customers unlimited voice calling and 24GB of data. The plan offers 2GB of data per month with a valid Rs.

Take a look at the best plans offered by Reliance Geo Link

Here are the data connection offers available for Geo customers. The first of these is the Rs.699 projects. Rs 699 plans Geo Data Link offers customers 5GB of data per day. Additionally, 16GB of additional data is available for Geo Data Connect customers. These offers are valid for 28 days. Currently available to customers.

Next, customers will be charged Rs. 2099 plans available. This Rs. In the 2099 plans, customers will get 5GB of data per day, plus an additional 28GB of data and Geo Data Link customers. These offers are currently valid for 84 + 14 days.
Lastly customers get Rs.4199 plans. These Rs.499 plans get 5GB of data per day for Geo Data Link customers. In addition 96GB Geo Data Link customers will also get 168 + 28 days validity for these offers.

For recharges

Web Title:
Geo has launched its cheap long-term plan at Rs 749 and is perfect for Indian users

See also  Updated: Apple's spring presentation will take place on April 20th

You May Also Like

Windows 11 and AMD Raison - Some systems with AMD have a 15% reduction in performance

Windows 11 and AMD Raison – Some systems with AMD have a 15% reduction in performance

Now you can do this on Google Pay Processor too- New feature has arrived. | Google Pay Allowed to Access Credit Card Through its App- How to Add your Credit Card?

Now you can do this on Google Pay Processor too- New feature has arrived. | Google Pay Allowed to Access Credit Card Through its App- How to Add your Credit Card?

Not everyone really likes the new version of Windows: standard settings can cause headaches

Comments: Not everyone will like the new version of Windows: Fixed settings can cause headaches

Bitcoin, unsolvable: the all-time high and then nothing up to $ 100,000

Bitcoin, unsolvable: the all-time high and then nothing up to $ 100,000

Top 8 apps to learn how to store on your mobile

Top 8 apps to learn how to store on your mobile

Telkomsel 5G network experience in Papua during PON XX, you can try VR Travel

Telkomsel 5G network experience in Papua during PON XX, you can try VR Travel

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *