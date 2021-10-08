Biden to reclaim part of the protected areas cut by Trump

Joe Biden’s administration will rescind Donald Trump’s decision to cut off three protected areas from one part of their territory, thus continuing to defeat the highly critical actions of his predecessors in the field of the environment. These three national sites (… the White House wrote in a statement.

The national bases of the Grand Starkase-Escalande and Pierce ears, located in Utah (west) and northeastern Canyons and Seamounts in the Atlantic Ocean to Massachusetts, will return to their original dimensions.

The Grand Starkase-Escalant will grow from about 4,000 km2 to more than 7,500 km2 and the Pierce Ears will be reduced to 926 sq km, since the Biden administration decided to keep the 45 km2 added by Donald Trump, i.e. a total of more than 5,500 km2.

The Northeastern Canyons and Seamounts Aquatic Area is also being reclaimed and the White House announces that there will be a gradual reduction in red crab and American lobster fishing there until it is banned on September 15, 2023.

According to the American press, Joe Biden is expected to sign the decree on Friday and talk about the steps his government has taken to “better protect land and water”, according to the US administration.

“Thank you, Mr. President. You have heard from Native Americans and the American people and have made sure that landscapes are protected for generations,” the environmental organization praised at the U.S. Western Center for Western Priorities.

Republican officials in Utah, including senators Mike Lee and Mitt Romney, instead criticized President Biden’s decision, accusing him of being a “disastrous blow” to finding a legislative and permanent solution to the old dispute over borders and management. .

Joe Biden wants to preserve the balance sheet of his Democratic predecessors, Barack Obama, who created the Bears Ear Memorial in 2016, and Bill Clinton, who created the Grand Staircase-Escalante in 1996.