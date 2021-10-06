Home Economy Founded in South Africa in association with American Avant-Garde Solutions Outworks

Founded in South Africa in association with American Avant-Garde Solutions Outworks

Oct 06, 2021 0 Comments
Founded in South Africa in association with American Avant-Garde Solutions Outworks

(Egofin Agency) – Avantive Solutions, an American company specializing in the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide innovative solutions for digital marketing and customer engagement, sets up shop in Africa, after the United States and Asia.

Avantive Solutions, which specializes in innovative customer engagement solutions, announced on Monday, October 4 that it has partnered with South Africa’s contact centers and business process outsourcing supplier, Outworks.

The deal will allow Avantive to expand its international customer base, particularly through a contact center in Durban, South Africa. According to the company, it is a competitive alternative compared to other regions where it has already established itself, especially in Latin America and South Asia.

“We are pleased to partner with Outworks as we seek to expand and diversify Avantive Solutions’ global footprint. […] We are committed to investing strategically in our business to provide solutions that meet the needs of our customers – and more – and have a wide variety of geographies. Frank Pettinato (photo), CEO of Avantive Solutions explains.

Among Avantive Solutions’ clients, Fortune 100 companies are active in high-growth technology and communications, financial services and healthcare industries. Uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve their relationship with customers and provide them with active insights to promote higher sales.

Also read: Yukesho Technologies Partners with Unicorn Chipper Money to Accelerate Fundraising in Africa

See also  2021 Release of the US Africa Energy Forum

You May Also Like

REXEL

Rexel distributors buy Mayor for $ 456 million

Racism: Tesla will pay 118 million euros to a former employee

Racism: Tesla will pay 118 million euros to a former employee

Gundershafen. Very high speed on Pays de Niederbronn-les-Bains

Gundershafen. Very high speed on Pays de Niederbronn-les-Bains

Facebook group Social media crash, as far as we know

Facebook group Social media crash, as far as we know

Company employees face many technical issues

Company employees face many technical issues

Google Annule Plex Par Surprise, Laissant 400 000 Utilisateurs Dans

Google unexpectedly canceled Flex, embarrassing 400,000 users

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *