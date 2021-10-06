Founded in South Africa in association with American Avant-Garde Solutions Outworks

(Egofin Agency) – Avantive Solutions, an American company specializing in the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide innovative solutions for digital marketing and customer engagement, sets up shop in Africa, after the United States and Asia.

Avantive Solutions, which specializes in innovative customer engagement solutions, announced on Monday, October 4 that it has partnered with South Africa’s contact centers and business process outsourcing supplier, Outworks.

The deal will allow Avantive to expand its international customer base, particularly through a contact center in Durban, South Africa. According to the company, it is a competitive alternative compared to other regions where it has already established itself, especially in Latin America and South Asia.

“We are pleased to partner with Outworks as we seek to expand and diversify Avantive Solutions’ global footprint. […] We are committed to investing strategically in our business to provide solutions that meet the needs of our customers – and more – and have a wide variety of geographies. Frank Pettinato (photo), CEO of Avantive Solutions explains.

Among Avantive Solutions’ clients, Fortune 100 companies are active in high-growth technology and communications, financial services and healthcare industries. Uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve their relationship with customers and provide them with active insights to promote higher sales.

