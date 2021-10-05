Climate change is getting worse, the earth is fading

Interpretation of the sun shining on the earth. (pixabay.com)

SuaraBekaci.id – Climate change It is getting worse Earth Increase Blurred. This special study by scientists at the Big Bear Solar Laboratory in Southern California examines the light of the Earth or Earth, which is nothing more than the light emitted by the Earth to the surface of the dark side of the Moon.

Researchers there have been studying Earthshine since 1998. The analyzed data is for 2017 only.

In addition, researchers have been collecting data from the Cloud and Earth Radioactivity System (CERES) project for the US space agency (NASA) since 1997.

CERES receives data from a number of devices and sensors embedded in satellites owned by surveillance companies NASA and NOAA. Climate And the American atmosphere.

Both data were analyzed to see if there was a change in the Earth’s light, and if so, how big the change would be, LiveScience reported last weekend.

Results: In 20 years, the amount of light emitted by the Earth will be reduced by about 0.5 percent. This amount is equal to 0.5 watts of light per square meter.

Most of these changes were monitored over the past three years, until 2017. Meanwhile, from the CERES data collected up to 2019, it was found that the Earth’s light is greatly reduced.

To be more sure, scientists are also studying changes in sunlight. For two decades, they discovered that solar activity had no significant effect on dimming the Earth’s light.

Scientists therefore believe that the dimming of Earth’s light must have come from internal factors on the blue planet.

Earth, as a planet, does not produce its own light but only reflects sunlight. However, the structures on Earth differ in how they reflect sunlight.