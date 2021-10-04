Which pregnancy follow-up and which delivery?

Our Suggestions – Childbirth in Great Britain is about finding different care and methods from France. It is important to have a good understanding of the world of British obstetrics.

In London, we came to live as an individual, as a couple or as a family. Some people become more rooted when they decide to have children there. Whether this is your first pregnancy or you are already the head of a large family, giving birth to a small Londoner is a dive into a different setting. Significantly guarantees a pregnancy, modern and developed country in France.

Read moreIs this the end of the golden age for foreigners?

Facing this unknown medical universe, especially when it comes to first childbirth, the questions are dazzling. Does pregnancy require follow-up as in a French maternity hospital? Will an epidural be provided? Which speaker should hand over his practical questions and his intimate questions? How to choose public or private childbirth? And what are the financial implications? Lee Figaro Supports you and helps you understand pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum care in Great Britain.

After the big news,