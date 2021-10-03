We need to change our diet to eliminate hunger

United Nations, October 3 (Prensa Latina) IFAD President Gilbert F. Hongpo said.

In the future, success will depend on many factors, including reducing resources and financial gaps, said the International Monetary Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAT).

About three billion people worldwide cannot afford healthy food, and the Covid 19 epidemic has pushed 115 million people into extreme poverty, the agency said.

The most vulnerable are rural people in developing countries, who are key contributors to food systems, so they need to seriously reconsider how they are supported to achieve a global commitment to eradicate hunger for sustainable development, Hungpo said.

Incorporating these changes, especially for those who grow, process and distribute our food, depends on success. Food systems need to work for the people who work in them, ‘he said.

IFAD called on governments and public and private financial institutions to step out of their pits and innovate to increase the resources available to countries to support their national development paths.

Creating programs that support rural producers and creating sustainable food systems within their individual environments will enable financial systems to adapt to changing global realities, with a link between local needs and national development pathways and international integration.

Even where credit products are available in the IFAD-backed study in four African countries they are actually inaccessible to small farmers.

