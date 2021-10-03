The big change for the Lamelo ball this season?

Holder of the trophy for the new player of the year, Lamelo Paul wants to come even stronger this new season. The leader is not idle in the summer, enough to experience some changes. Hornets fans will appreciate.

The future star announced that Lamelo Paul was able to respond correctly to his position last year for his first campaign in the NBA. With an average of 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists, it is clear that the leader has everything to explode the screen in the coming seasons. It is up to him to continue like this, especially considering the ambitions of the Hornets.

The right can no longer be hidden: it wants to achieve a conspiracy in the East. Kelly O’Brien arrived this summer and may make a splash after a tough campaign with the Warriors – with A bonus manipulation. But fans will especially see the size of the ball that did what it needed to do during the summer.

Global change for lamello milk

For Lonzo’s brother, there is no question of sitting idle in the summer. He was able to work on his sport and his body. Excellent shooting, but more power: Lamello has worked a little over the last few months. A boy scout reveals these changes to journalist Evan Massi.

Read more

Big permission to come into the league due to Lonzo Paul?

NBA Scout at the Lamelo Ball: “Lamello has worked hard and confidently in his ability to make his own shot. I expect he will make a big second year leap. (Via @massey_evan) pic.twitter.com/NSOYSg5sOn – HoopCentral (@TheHoopCentral) October 1, 2021

Lamello grew stronger and more confident, and he worked hard to create his own shot. I see him making a big leap in this second year.

The most interesting words of this scout who has been closely following Lamelo’s progress over the past few months. The progress we follow closely is because the person involved is more self-confident. So far, we can say that despite growing even more in his second season, he was able to meet expectations.

For the occasion, Paul planned new things on the floor, and especially at the level of his feet. His first signature shoe with Puma has just been released, but let’s just say it splits the fans a little. It is up to you to decide your mind With photos available.

Strong, yet confident: Lamelo Paul is ready to hit his second season in the NBA. The good news for the Hornets is that the East wants to hit hard on the convention side. Undoubtedly, we will follow this group closely in the coming months.