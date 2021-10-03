Joycelyn Jepkoske of Kenya and Sise Lemma of Ethiopia win the London Marathon

Kenya’s Jocelyn Jepkowski crossed the finish line of the London Marathon in England on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Clin Kirk / AFP

It’s a game on Sunday October 3rd The Paris-Rupex cycle race in France takes place in full swingThe London Marathon ended in the early hours of the morning in the United Kingdom. Kenya’s Jocelyn Zepkoski won the women’s event, while Ethiopia’s Cise Lemma topped the men’s stage.

Joycelyn Jepkoski won the marathon, signing in 2 hours 17 minutes and 43 seconds, with two Ethiopians Degitu Azimeraw – second in 15 seconds – and Ashete Bekere – third in 35 seconds. Already the winner of the 2019 New York Marathon, Joycelyn Jepkoski, 28, has added the London event with new personal best achievements. Kenyan, the 2018 sub-world semi-marathon champion, is the strongest, sowing one after another, with four other members of the five who quickly captured the race in the final.

The article is reserved for our subscribers Read more Running improves arterial health

The 2021 edition of the famous London Marathon, on the other hand, featured Brigitte Koske, world record holder (2 hours) 14 minutes 4s) and dual title holder, competing in the best racing conditions, without sun but with moderate winds. German Catherine Torre was crowned in 1992, 1993 and 1994, combining three victories on the streets of the British capital. But Koski ran out of juice in the final kilometers to stay in the race until the end, and the world record holder finished only fourth from 57 seconds.

For men, Sisai Lemma’s first win

Ethiopian Cicero Lemma celebrates winning the London Marathon in England on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Christy Wigglesworth / AB

For his part, Sisai Lemma finished the race in 2 hours 4 minutes 1 second, ahead of Kenyan Vincent Gibsumba in 27 seconds and another Ethiopian Mosinet Jeremov in 40 seconds.

This is Sise Lemma’s first victory in a big marathon. He seemed comfortable in the race, but could not improve his personal best in 2 hours 3 minutes 36 seconds in Berlin.

Sisai Lemma finished third last year, Behind Gibsumba, already secondHis teammate Shura Kitada, who won last year, finished sixth this year for failing to defend his chances.