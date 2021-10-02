'Leave' for robots on Tuesday ... NASA to suspend communications for two weeks! Why? | NASA will stand down from commanding its Mars missions for the next few weeks

Will the robots on Mars not work these two weeks?
During this two-week period, only communication between Mars and Earth will be cut off, so they will be given ‘homework’ before then. NASA scientists will give the robots on Mars a command of what to do during these two weeks. They will keep the data together accordingly. Once the communication is consistent it will send all the stored data back to Earth.
NASA’s Perseverance and Curiosity rovers, Ingenuity Helicopter, Insight Lander, Odyssey, MAVEN and Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter are currently in orbit on Mars.
What are the robots on Mars doing?
The Perseverance Rover will collect weather information on Mars and record new sounds. The Ingenuity helicopter is currently 175 meters from Perseverance. It will continue to send information about its status to the rover.
The Curiosity rover collects meteorological data, as well as radiation, and its camera collects data on Martian soil particles. Insight Lander uses its seismometer to collect information about events occurring beneath the surface of Mars. The three orbiters orbiting Mars will collect information about the surface of Mars.