'Leave' for robots on Tuesday ... NASA to suspend communications for two weeks! Why? | NASA will stand down from commanding its Mars missions for the next few weeks

During this two-week period, only communication between Mars and Earth will be cut off, so they will be given ‘homework’ before then. NASA scientists will give the robots on Mars a command of what to do during these two weeks. They will keep the data together accordingly. Once the communication is consistent it will send all the stored data back to Earth.

NASA’s Perseverance and Curiosity rovers, Ingenuity Helicopter, Insight Lander, Odyssey, MAVEN and Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter are currently in orbit on Mars.