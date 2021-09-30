Six players have been banned in Australia for health problems

Six players and two Argentine staff will miss the last rugby championship match in Australia for violating health rules.

Argentina will have to do without six players against Australia on Saturday for their last rugby championship match. They were expelled on Thursday for violating health rules by traveling without permission to the Australian state of New South Wales. As two ex-comrades of the Board of Directors, the group traveled to Gold Coast, Queensland, Byron Bay, NSW, and Byron Bay, NSW. .

According to the rules in force against Covit-19, anyone wishing to enter Queensland from a highly contagious area must adhere to a permit or isolation period. “This trip across state borders is a direct violation of the Queensland government’s current health obligations and its censorship program for the rugby championship,” tournament organizer Sansar said in a statement.

“All members of this team are now disqualified from continuing to play in the Rugby Championship because they have violated the rules of the tournament. The Sansar was very disappointed that such a breach occurred because there are clear rules for ensuring health and safety. All players must comply with their supervision and relevant health duties.”

Among the players then made was Pablo Mathera

Argentina have a 44-man squad for Saturday’s game against Australia on the Gold Coast. Among the players involved were Santiago Metrano and Pablo Mathera (former State Francis player, who joins the Crusaders in 2022), regulars with Puma, as well as Sebastian Chancellor, Joaquin Dias Bonilla, Felipe Escura and Santiago Socino. Manager Lucas Ciocarrelli and Video Analyst Rodrigo Martinez.

Coach Mario Ledesma will have to compose without them after losing his other five matches in the tournament, which includes South Africa and New Zealand. The players are “in perfect health” in a hotel while waiting to know their fate, Argentine Rugby (UAR) assured AFP. “At the same time, an internal investigation was set up to clarify and determine responsibility for what happened,” the federation says. Health officials say they are in the process of deciding what will happen next, as Pumas is due to leave Australia on Sunday at the end of the tournament.

The scandal follows another, with Ledesma harshly criticizing Sansar and rugby Australia for not having her player Julian Montoya in the promotional photo of the rugby championship. The organizers admitted the mistake and apologized.