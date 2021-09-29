Australia’s oldest rainforests are returning to their former owners

Australia – This is a historic agreement. Queensland is the third most populous stateAustralia, Officially handed over, property this Wednesday, September 29th Ancient rainforests From the world A local tribal group.
You can see it in our video at the top of the article, Tintree Forest The world’s oldest tropical rainforest. Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it is more than 180 million years old and has many indigenous generations.
Australia So signed A historic deal Kuku Yalanji makes the tribal people the owners and custodians of the Queensland State Nature Park. “Today is the most important milestone in the history of Queensland and truly corrects past mistakes in this state,” said Environment Minister Megan Scanlan.
Today, we continue on the path to reconciliation.
Four national parks in Cape York, including Tintree, return to the eastern Kuku Yalanji population.
Their culture is one of the oldest living cultures, and this land reserve recognizes their right to manage their own country. pic.twitter.com/wL8kEfg23M
– Meaghan Scanlon MP (meaghan_scanlon) September 28, 2021
The Tintree Forest was inscribed on the World Heritage List in 1988 Forest exploitation And the agricultural solution approved by the then state government.
UNESCO It is home to more than 3,000 plant species, 107 mammals, 368 species of birds and 113 species of reptiles.
There was a four-year debate between the tribals and the state over this historic agreement.
See also The Huff Post: In Toronto, a statue has not been unveiled after the scandal at a former Indian boarding school