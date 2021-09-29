Apple did not advertise it properly. These are the most important hidden iOS 15 features

IOS 15 has a variety of features and capabilities that make it fun to use. Although the features inside the system have been reported, some of them are still hidden and many do not know how to use it.

In the iOS 15 announcement, Apple focused on new privacy options to track new Focus modes and apps, which made many people think that the system did not provide a big update.

So, here are the most important hidden iOS 15 features that Apple has not spoken about and should be hidden.

– Use the new address bar and return to the old format in Safari

– Safari offers a new interface design, the difference in design is that the location of the address bar can be changed from top to bottom.

– This change allows a larger portion of the page’s content to be displayed, and the new design looks more modern than the usual old design.

– But some users do not like this format, so you can switch to the old format by pressing the aa mark next to the format and moving the bar up.

You can return to the new format by following the same steps, but choose to move the tape down.

Get alerts when the weather changes with iOS 15

Apple has significantly improved the weather usage on iOS 15 by significantly changing the interface design.

This is in addition to relying on many features of the Dark Sky I purchased earlier this year.

With the official weather app you can get alerts about the constantly changing weather and how bad the weather is expected to be. By following these steps:

Go to the weather app and tap the three dots below.

Select Alerts from the drop-down list that appears in front of you and activate alerts based on your location.

Using Spotlight Search directly on the lock screen

Thanks to the latest system update you can access the dedicated search bar on the iPhone via the lock screen, and the Spotlight search bar allows you to quickly find what you need without having to open the phone.

You can do this by following these steps:

Go to the Settings app, then select the face print and secret code, and then today you will find the Show and Search box option, so enable this option.

You can access the search bar by swiping the screen until the ribbon screen opens.