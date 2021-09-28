Piff, puff, puff: A recipe from the Myson budget is now available

Do you know Puff? This is one of Maison Budget’s iconic pastries. Since the beginning of September, it has been deposited to preserve a unique name and a unique recipe that has been carefully preserved.

Reopened from the end of August, the Budgets and their crew had already forgotten The storm destroyed their production equipment on July 12 . Their customers come back to their London bakery to buy bread and pastries, but many specialties including The Puff. A recipe has been filed directly from the imagination of Jean-Christophe Budget. ” Puff is a blend between croissant, brioche and puff pastry, He agrees. A light and airy pastry designed like cotton candy. It can’t stop when we start .

The puff goes well with a coffee